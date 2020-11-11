Gisele Bündchen encourages her followers to be positive

Gisele Bündchen wants everyone to be a little more positive. The model posted to Instagram on Wednesday with a message for fans, providing a message about the way we present ourselves affecting so much more than we might think.

“If your thoughts are positive, your words will tend to be positive, too. If your thoughts are negative, your words will follow,” Gisele wrote in her caption. “Every word we say to ourselves and to others have power and they can transform how we experience life. That’s why I like the saying: “Before you speak let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?” #lessons”

Along with the caption, Bündchen posted a photo of herself at the beach, wearing a simple string bikini top as the sunset sets a cast across her face.

When it comes to such positivity, it seems like Gisele takes that same approach to many aspects in her life. While a lot of people worry about aging--especially in her industry, where beauty is so important--Bündchen looks at it differently.

“Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging. I’ve definitely seen changes in my skin over the years,” she admits. “When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I’ve lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I’ve gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I’m grateful for every experience and every year of my life so far.”

Even though she is at peace with growing older and the changes that might bring, she’s always had a routine that helps her have beautiful skin no matter her age.

“Taking care of your skin is a lifelong practice. I have learned that in order to have healthy skin later in life, you have to make skincare a priority when you are young,” she says. “Everyone’s skin is unique, so you need to find high-quality products and a daily skin-care routine that works for you.”

But it’s not just about skincare, it’s about caring for yourself in different ways, which goes back to her mantra about positivity.

“Self-care is so important, and a lot of people feel they don’t have time to make themselves a priority,” Bündchen told Allure, adding that she drinks a lot of water every day and meditate each morning. “I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace.”