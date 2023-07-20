Step right up, folks! The ultimate showdown of creativity and nostalgia is palpable inside the Barbie Dreamhouse. A new challenge hosted by the fabulous and fierce Ashley Graham showcased in a four-part event series a house like nothing you’ve seen before.

Eight teams of HGTV superstars and a genius Food Network chef battled it out to transform a regular Southern California home into the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse. Each team draws inspiration from a different decade in the 60-year history of the Dreamhouse, including groovy 60s vibes, disco-tastic 70s flair, and all the neon-rific 80s energy we can handle! It’s like a time machine to the past, with a touch of modern magic and tons of pink. For weeks interior designers created stunning rooms, each paying homage to the pop culture and trends of its era.

Design with a purpose

The series is not for entertainment only; a generous donation to charity will be made to honor the team who recreated the best Barbie room because giving back is what Barbie’s all about.

And here comes the cherry on top! One lucky Barbie devotee will score the sleepover of a lifetime in the fully decked-out Dreamhouse. Can you imagine the selfies they’ll take, surrounded by all that Barbie magic?

Find below an inside look at the jaw-dropping transformations, iconic nostalgia, and a whole lot of fun!