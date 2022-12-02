Besides the holidays, every December brings Pantone’s color of the year. Since 2000, the New Jersey-based company, best known for its Pantone Matching System (PMS), annually suggests the tone that will have more notoriety in graphic design, fashion design, product design, printing and manufacturing, and more.

For 2023 the Pantone Color Institute has declared Viva Magenta 18-1750 as the “Color of the Year,” a tone chosen for its vibrancy and vigor. The company informed that Viva Magenta “ is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

The 2023 Color of The Year is a tone derived from joyful red that the color theory is supposed to encourage “experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement.”

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of Pantone Color Institute said. “Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

First brands jumping on the Magentaverse