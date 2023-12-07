Pantone names Peach Fuzz as the color of 2024: What does this tone mean?

Pantone, the leading authority on color, has announced that the Color of the Year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz. This soft yet vibrant shade is said to “capture our desire to nurture ourselves and others. It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul.”

But what exactly does this color signify, and how will it influence design and fashion in the years ahead? Let’s take a closer look at the meaning behind Peach Fuzz and what we can expect to see in the world of color in 2024.

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, said about PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

Why was Peach Fuzz 13-1023 chosen as the Pantone Color of the Year 2024?

According to the American company headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, “in a world which often emphasizes productivity and external achievements,” they shifted to focus “on health and wellbeing, both mental and physical, and cherishing what’s special — the warmth and comfort of spending time with friends and family, or simply taking a moment of time to ourselves.”

“With that in mind, we wanted to turn to a color that could focus on the importance of community and coming together with others. The color we selected to be our Pantone Color of the Year 2024 needed to express our desire to want to be close to those we love and the joy we get when allowing ourselves to tune into who we are and savor a moment of quiet time alone,” they informed adding that “it needed to be a color whose warm and welcoming embrace conveyed a message of compassion and empathy. One that was nurturing and whose cozy sensibility brought people together and elicited a feeling of tactility.”

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz in Fashion, Beauty and Home Decor

©PANTONE



PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz in Fashion, Beauty and Home Decor

Fashion

Pantone suggests wearing Peach Fuzz in suede, velvety, quilted, and furry textures due to its nurturing peach tone that inspires us to want to reach out and touch instinctively.

Beauty

According to the company, Peach Fuzz “adds an ethereal, reflective finish to hair and creates a natural rosy glow flattering complexions across a large variety of undertones.”

This versatile shade also revitalizes the skin, adding soft warmth to eyes, lips, and cheeks, making all who wear it appear more healthy. In nails, it is perfect for a “romantic, innocent, and sweet” look.

Home Decor

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a warm and inviting color that can be incorporated into home decor, accent patterns, or painted walls. It adds a gentle and comforting touch to any personal space, promoting positive emotions and a welcoming atmosphere.

What do fashion designers think about PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz?

©Jonathan Santos



Dress by Carlos de Moya / Model: Chamel Taveras / Officiel Models NYC / Nefer Models Rep. Dom.

Carlos de Moya, a Dominican fashion designer known for his fresh ideas and for pushing boundaries in fashion while making garments look effortlessly chic, shared with HOLA! USA, his thoughts about the color of 2024.

Carlos believes that the desire for a better future has been present for years, and this has been reflected in fashion. “The fashion industry has been slowly overcoming what we could identify as one of its biggest crises. This is reflected in the colors of previous years, which tell us about nostalgia, optimism, and hope for a better and promising future,” the creative tells our publication.

“Peach Fuzz comes to revolutionize everything we understand ourselves to be in the most harmonious way possible. This soft hue makes us happy, enriches our emotions, revitalizes our energy, and allows us to enjoy the warmth of being together more than ever. While we have already witnessed this hue present in practically all fashion weeks during recent seasons, its new title, ”Color of 2024,“ will undoubtedly make its transition from the runways to the streets,” he assures.

©Jonathan Santos



Dress by Carlos de Moya / Model: Chamel Taveras / Officiel Models NYC / Nefer Models Rep. Dom.

The fashion designer said this peach tone “is a declaration for coexistence, tenderness, and the impulse of collaboration, the same ideals that the fashion industry has promoted and embraced in recent years.”

Carlos de Moya gives Pantone his approval and looks forward to continuing to incorporate the tone in his creations. “This color of 2024 is a feast for the senses,” he concluded.