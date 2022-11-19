Collecto launched a stunning homeware collection with Colombian Fashion Designer Johanna Ortiz

Collecto, the Venezuelan-owned exclusive wedding registry is the home for the new tableware collection by Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz. This collection, titled ‘Entre Rios’ launched earlier this year, is Ortiz’s way of styling a table setting with her signature colorful and tropical designs.

Designer Johanna Ortiz, who has dressed some of our favorite celebrities like Olivia Culpo and Camila Cabello, launched her tabletop collection as an addition to her fashion brand.

“I’ve always enjoyed dressing up,” she says. “I realized entertaining was an extension of that.”

©Courtesy



The collection features Johanna Ortiz signature motifs

The collection includes napkins, placemats, tablecloths, cocktail napkins, bread baskets, bowls, and candle holders. “There’s a little bit of everything,” says Ortiz. Her signature motifs such as palm trees and raffia tassels, are present in the collection. All of the items are also made in Colombia, her home country. From the hand-painted quartz plates from Carmen de Viboral, wooden birds from Puerto Colombia, blown glassware from Bogotá, to the woven placemats from Iraca fiber.

“I immediately fell in love with it – the feminine ruffles, the vibrant colors, the fabulous prints. It deeply embraced that Latin flair that I adore, and I am thrilled to bring her new tableware collection to Collecto,” said Federika Longinotti Buiton, founder of Collecto.

©Courtesy



The collection encapsules a tropical aura of the designer’s Latin American roots

The collection is available just in time for holiday entertaining. Here are our favorite pieces to elevate your festive table setting, and while you are on their website, browse Collecto’s table linen and and tea and coffee sets, which are just as charming.

Macao Navy Blue Dinner Plate (Set of 6)