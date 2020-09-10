Barbie has released the second-ever ‘Dia de Muertos’ doll

Barbie has released the second-ever Dia De Los Muertos 2020 Barbie Catrina doll. The doll is based on the character of ‘La Calavera Catrina’ who is an icon of the Day of Dead in Mexico. The multi-day holiday is celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and honors the lives of loved ones and ancestors that have passed away.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie released its first version of Barbie Catrina in September 2019 and it was unveiled in Mexico. The first edition of the doll was so successful that it sold out before making a second debut in an online store.



Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of Día de Muertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and... Posted by Barbie on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

This year‘s doll’s designer is Mexican American designer Javier Meabe. He said he drew inspiration from his family tradition and culture. “As a Mexican American designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie,”

Maebe said in a statement from Mattel. Additionally, Maebe hopes these dolls will help bring awareness to the 3,000-year-old celebration. He explained, “My hope for these dolls is that they’re able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration.” He continued, “The Dia de Muertos celebration is very important because it honors and pays respect to family and friends that are no longer with us. It is such a beautiful tradition and I love that Barbie is now honoring the Dia de Muertos holiday. I also know how important representation is in our community, and I wanted little girls to see themselves through this doll. Barbie has always been a doll that celebrates women and dreams and inspires girls. I am beyond grateful that Barbie is now celebrating traditions and cultures that mean so much to so many people.”

Barbie vuelve a lanzar una edición especial por el Día de los Muertos. Las dos bellas, pero la catrina del año pasado (la de negro) me gusta más que la de este año. ¿Ustedes qué dicen? pic.twitter.com/UsA1iZ23wA — La Editora Glam (@LaEditoraGlam) September 3, 2020

The 2019 version wore a fitted black floral dress, a headpiece with braids, and traditional skull makeup. This year‘s doll has a blush-colored poofy traditional gown, Calavera makeup, and she’s wearing her hair in a classic braided bun with thick voluminous brown hair that even has highlights. Meabe said they wanted to keep it special. “We wanted to make sure that the second Dia de Muertos Barbie was just as special as the first doll,” Meabe explained. “Research is always the first thing I do before putting my pencil on paper. So, I looked at new elements that we could introduce to the second doll.”

The 2020 Día de Muertos Barbie Doll is a Black Label doll and retails for $75 on the company‘s website or at mass retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart. According to Mattel, a limit order of one doll per person will be implemented during the debut so that as many fans as possible can take her home to their collection. Barbie made her first debut at the 1959 New York Toy Fair. In 1968 “Christie” joined Barbie and was the first black doll to join the line. There is currently an online debate if the Barbie Catrina Collection is appropriating the Mexican holiday. While some are calling it “cultural appropriation” others are calling it “representation.”

Related Video: Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements Loading the player...