Pantone just revealed the color of the year 2021 — and it makes total sense. Have you heard the quote “after every storm the sun will smile”? Based in New Jersey, the company named “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating” yellow as the hues that best describe the near future. These two independent colors were strategically selected to “support one another” and “best express the mood” of the upcoming year.

“The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude. Practical and rock-solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director Of The Pantone Color Institute.

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating explained

PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating

Positivity supported by fortitude.

According to Color Psychology, yellow is used to grab attention or draw notice. It is energetic and cheery; however, yellow can also make us feel frustration and anger when used in excess. Find below how Pantone describes 13-0647 Illuminating.



Aspirational Hopeful Brighter Energy Clarity Spirited Emboldening Vitality Cheerful Vivacious Warming

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray

Practical and rock-solid

In color psychology, gray represents neutrality, formal, conservative, sophisticated, and balance. However, gray is also associated with depression, loss, dullness, dirty, and dinginess.

Solid Firm Composure Steadiness Resilience

Find below inspiration in fashion and home decor based on PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating

