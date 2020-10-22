Elton John and Mattel unite for new limited edition Barbie

Elton John has teamed up with Mattel to launch his very own Barbie doll, which marks the collaboration of two pop culture icons. Rather than making a Barbie that looks exactly like the music icon, the Elton John Barbie is a take on the brand’s classic doll inspired by the singer’s enduring style.

The blond Barbie features voluminous blonde, curly hair under a purple bowler hat, sporting an Elton-embossed bomber jacket and a pair of flared jeans embellished with the singer’s initials. The doll is also wearing John’s signature pink-tinted glasses and a pair of platform boots. Plus, as a nod to the decades John had dedicated to activism for the LGBTQ community, there are rainbow stripes on both the jacket and boots.

The launch of the commemorative Barbie doll comes at the same time as the 45-year anniversary of Elton John’s legendary 1975 Dodgers Stadium concert. At the time, the performance broke a world record for the largest single artist concert ever. The music icon’s glittering Dodgers outfit from the show was immortalized on film in the 2019 biopic, Rocketman, and the outfit is also represented on the new Barbie figure’s box to mark the occasion.

As for the Barbie doll itself, this collaboration is the latest in a long line of Barbie team-ups with top names in different industries including music, movies, and fashion. For the project, John worked closely with Mattel on the officially-licensed product, from initial inspiration and planning to the actual production.

When speaking on the release of such an unexpected collaboration, the singer says it was a thrill to lend his name and image to such an iconic product.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” John says. “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

The Elton John Barbie doll comes in a collectible box, and the set also includes a doll stand and certificate of authenticity. The limited-edition release retails for $50 and is available now on Walmart.com.

Elton John is just the latest artist to collaborate with Mattel for a signature Barbie. The brand has released dolls with iconic brands like Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Moschino, Yves Saint Laurent, and more. Like John, they’ve also worked with other legendary artists on their very own dolls, including Cher and Diana Ross. Plus, the brand has done dolls with Star Wars, Marvel’s Black Widow, Star Trek, and Wonder Woman 1984.