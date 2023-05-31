There has been no shortage of rumors about the Beckhams following the matrimony between Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz. But the family is stronger than ever! On Wednesday night, the family enjoyed the musical blessing of Elton John at The O2 in London for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.



Victoria Beckham shared a family photo at the show, and the only family member missing was Romeo Beckham, 20. David Beckham,48, posed alongside Victoria,49, Harper Seven, 11, Nikola, 28, Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz Beckham, 18.

The “Spice Girls” singer shared a sweet caption writing, “Back together again! I love you all so much,” tagging everyone. She also tagged Romeo and let him know they missed him.



Victoria posted a sweet video of David and Harper singing during the concert. The soccer star did his best to hit the notes, showing off his singing skills.





The mom of 4 also shared photos of their time on her Instagram story. Check them out below.