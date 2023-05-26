Spice Girls to reunite for the first time in 11 years

The Spice Girls will be reuniting for a special project. The beloved band made up of Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham, appears to be reuniting for the first time in 11 years.

The news were shared by Mel B, who didn’t provide any specifics but shared that an announcement should be coming soon. In an interview with The Sun, Mel B said, "My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement."

"What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us," she said. "But it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love."

While the Spice Girls have had reunions recently, they haven’t featured Victoria Beckham. In the interview, Mel B also revealed that all band members remain in contact and are friends, and that Beckham didn’t have to be “convinced” to be a part of the reunion. “It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing. She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time. We’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

If all members of the band were to reunite, it would mark their first collaboration in eleven years, when they all performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

