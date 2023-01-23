Mel B shares her dream cast for Spice Girls movie

Biopics are everywhere nowadays, especially if they involve depicting the lives of iconic musicians. One of the members of the Spice Girls, Mel B, talked about the possibility of a biopic and her dream cast members that could play the roles of her iconic band.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mel B talked about some of her favorite performers and how these could fit with the personalities and looks of the Spice Girls. When speaking about who could play her, she threw in some names and said that they should get ready for the party because her life is “‘a rollercoaster ride.”

“I did just watch a movie called ‘The Woman King’ with Viola Davis, and I want to join that tribe,“ said Mel. “There are so many great actresses out there -- Viola Davis, Halle Berry, I mean, the list is endless.”

In the case of the remaining members of the group, Mel threw in some suggestions, including Angelina Jolie to play Victoria Beckham, and Kate Hudson or Goldie Hawn to play Emma Bunton. Still, despite this great list of actresses, Mel thinks that a group of unknown actresses might be better suited to take on playing the Spice Girls.