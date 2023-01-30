Could the Spice Girls reunite for King Charles III coronation concert?

The Coronation of King Charles III is almost here, and to mark the important royal event, one of the most iconic girl groups could be reuniting for the special occasion. Taking place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, the ceremony is set to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, which will be followed by a coronation oncert.

A close source to the Coronation shared some details with The Sun, revealing that the organizers want the Spice Girls to headline the concert, and members of the group are “seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event.”

The source told The Sun, “The reality is that the coronation is as special as The Olympics — a one-off celebration and unique performance. There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant. Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.”

It was previously confirmed by Mel B that the group “did get together a couple of months ago,” sharing during a recent interview that they would be “doing something” together soon. The Coronation has also been described as a moment to “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.”

Fans of the legendary girl group are thrilled about the potential reunion, as the concert will be broadcast live by the BBC at Windsor Castle, and “several thousand pairs of tickets” will be available to the public with an official ballot system, organized by Buckingham Palace.