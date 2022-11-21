Meghan Markle and Prince Harry record special video for friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sung Sir Elton John’s praises in a touching video. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a special message for the 75-year-old Grammy winner, which played prior to his﻿ final North American concert on Nov. 20.

“Hi Elton,” Meghan said (via Gert’s Royals). “We just wanted to say congratulations.” Harry added a “congratulations” of his own. The Duchess continued, “And that we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Harry then thanked Elton for “entertaining everybody for so many decades.” He said, “Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum. Thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being a friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.”

King Charles III’s son, 38, concluded his message saying, “Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that. But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career.” The pair’s message ended with Meghan blowing a kiss to the camera and waving.

Elton and husband David Furnish were guests at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018. The “Tiny Dancer” singer also performed at the couple’s lunchtime wedding reception. According to the palace, “Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle. Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

Elton’s final concert in North America, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was livestreamed exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 20. Various tributes played ahead of the show, including messages from President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Tony Bennett, John Legend, H.E.R., Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Taron Egerton and many more.