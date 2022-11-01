Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lili has reached a new milestone

Lilibet Diana is walking! Meghan Markle revealed her daughter’s latest milestone on Archetypes. During the eighth episode of the Spotify podcast, which was released on Nov. 1, the Duchess of Sussex shared that her and Prince Harry’s daughter “just started walking.”

“She’s a year and a couple of months old and Archie’s just over three years old,” Meghan said. “Oh I’m in the thick of it. Toddling.”

©Getty Images



Lili, who is King Charles’ youngest grandchild, turned one in June. The Sussex family was in London at the time for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meghan and Harry “invited close friends and family” over to Frogmore Cottage for a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.

On her podcast, Meghan admitted that she sees the world differently since having a daughter. “I first just had Archie, now I’m a mom of a daughter. And whether I thought it was gonna happen or not, it did. I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models,” she shared.

“And when I look at a lot of the women that I’m speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that it is not just a box you have to fit into, but you get to be a full fledged, interesting, curious, kind, strong, all the things, human being,” the Duchess added. “But you also get to be a woman with a voice.”

Prince Harry spoke about his daughter learning to use her voice during a video call with WellChild Award winners last month. While giving an update on his children, the Duke said, “Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”