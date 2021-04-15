We all know that Latinas and Latinos prioritize their family, and when it comes to their little ones, highlighting their achievements is a must. The home plays a significant role in cultivating the family; it is where love grows, memories are created, and a total reflection of our style; therefore, we often refer to it as Home Sweet Home.

During the quarantine, many families had to reinvent and reimagine their living spaces. Since kids are spending more time at home, Target Home Style Expert Emily Henderson wants to spark inspiration to our readers by using some of the latest Pillowfort products to renovate the kids’ space this spring.

©Target



Emily Henderson’s helpful décor tips for redesigning the kids’ rooms this season

Using high-quality, modern, and affordable pieces that can be mixed-and-matched and grow with children as they age, the expert put together a few projects that will make any kid feel in a more comfortable, creative, and in a safer space.