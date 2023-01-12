From a cash prize to a luxury apartment: What are the benefits of winning Miss Universe?

Winning the Miss Universe pageant is the ultimate door to comfort, fame, and dreams turned into a reality. The most sought-after contest is a powerful platform that forever changes the winner’s life. The United States-run and Thailand-based organization have an estimated audience of over 500 million each year, making it one of the most-watched and popular pageants in history.
The 70-year-old event has an annual budget of US$100 million; therefore, the scenography and the prizes are top-notch.
What are the benefits of winning Miss Universe?
Although cash prizes have changed throughout the years, the most recent Miss Universe events award its winner US$250,000. The reigning queen also gets to live for a year in the organization’s luxurious apartment in New York City, alongside the winner of Miss USA.
Miss Universe doesn’t have to worry about groceries, cooking, clothing, accessories, transportation, and more, as the Miss Universe Organization takes care of everything during the entire year.
Another luxurious benefit is traveling as the queen will go around the world in a private plane provided by the Miss Universe Organization. In addition to traveling for press purposes, the main reason for each trip is to raise awareness and work with charities. Each trip also includes hotels, food, and access to photographers.
Can Miss Universe go out and have fun with friends?
Although she will always be busy traveling, Miss Universe gets to attend several events, including fashion shows. They can access exclusive parties, such as award shows after parties, movie screenings, and more.
Will Miss Universe keep the crown?
The crown design and prize have changed nine times in 70 years. After Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the organization in 2022, the contract with Mouawad Jewelry was renewed, and a new Mouawad crown design was unveiled. Named “Mouawad Force for Good Crown,” the second-generation Mouawad crown was introduced on December 19, 2022.
The new crown holds 110 carats of blue sapphires, 48 carats of white diamonds, and a 45.14-carat royal blue sapphire at its center. It is valued at approximately $5.75 million, according to a press release from luxury jeweler Mouawad.
“It has been an honor to craft a new crown for The Miss Universe Organization, and to create a new sparkling chapter in the story of Mouawad Miss Universe crowns, said Mouawad co-guardian Fred Mouawad. “The Mouawad Miss Universe Force for Good Crown is a work of extraordinary craftsmanship, completely crafted and set and by hand, featuring 108.44 carat of blue sapphire and 48.12 carat of white diamond in a design that evokes the Miss Universe Organization’s belief in a future forged by women who push the limits of what’s possible and the incredible women from around the world who advocate for positive change.”
As the new owner of The Miss Universe Organization, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, said the Miss Universe 2022 Force for Good Crown stands for a graceful reincarnation.
“As we are stepping into the new era of women’s empowerment, The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) will continue to be a global organization run by women for women with the promise to serve as an inspirational platform that celebrates diverse women, supporting them to realize their ambition and build self-confidence, while evolving the brand over time to be more relevant and appealing to the next generation. Our new ambition is to instill a sense of passion for ‘transformational leadership among us all with the firm belief that everyone can lead to be successful and achieve their life goals. With this future-oriented approach, the Miss Universe brand is keen to take on a pivotal role in involving and engaging people on a journey toward social inclusion, gender equality, and environmental sustainability,” she added.