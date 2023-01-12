From a cash prize to a luxury apartment: What are the benefits of winning Miss Universe?

Winning the Miss Universe pageant is the ultimate door to comfort, fame, and dreams turned into a reality. The most sought-after contest is a powerful platform that forever changes the winner’s life. The United States-run and Thailand-based organization have an estimated audience of over 500 million each year, making it one of the most-watched and popular pageants in history.

The 70-year-old event has an annual budget of US$100 million; therefore, the scenography and the prizes are top-notch.

©GettyImages



Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India is crowned by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico at the 70th Miss Universe Competition on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel.

What are the benefits of winning Miss Universe?

Although cash prizes have changed throughout the years, the most recent Miss Universe events award its winner US$250,000. The reigning queen also gets to live for a year in the organization’s luxurious apartment in New York City, alongside the winner of Miss USA.

Miss Universe doesn’t have to worry about groceries, cooking, clothing, accessories, transportation, and more, as the Miss Universe Organization takes care of everything during the entire year.

Another luxurious benefit is traveling as the queen will go around the world in a private plane provided by the Miss Universe Organization. In addition to traveling for press purposes, the main reason for each trip is to raise awareness and work with charities. Each trip also includes hotels, food, and access to photographers.

Can Miss Universe go out and have fun with friends?

Although she will always be busy traveling, Miss Universe gets to attend several events, including fashion shows. They can access exclusive parties, such as award shows after parties, movie screenings, and more.

Will Miss Universe keep the crown?

©GettyImages



Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India poses for photographers as she visits the Empire State Building on January 12, 2022, in New York City. Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned at the 70th Miss Universe competition at the age of 21, bringing the crown back to India for the first time in 20 years.

The crown design and prize have changed nine times in 70 years. After Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the organization in 2022, the contract with Mouawad Jewelry was renewed, and a new Mouawad crown design was unveiled. Named “Mouawad Force for Good Crown,” the second-generation Mouawad crown was introduced on December 19, 2022.

The new crown holds 110 carats of blue sapphires, 48 carats of white diamonds, and a 45.14-carat royal blue sapphire at its center. It is valued at approximately $5.75 million, according to a press release from luxury jeweler Mouawad.