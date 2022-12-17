Pet of the week: This adorable dog had the sweetest reaction after seeing a window cleaner

One thing is certain about golden retrievers, they will always find a way to play with you. This was also the case for Tofu, an adorable pup from Detroit, who was surprised to see a man outside his apartment building and reacted in the sweetest way possible.

Tofu grabbed his favorite toy and rushed to the window hoping to make a new friend, however the adorable dog and his owner live on the 15th floor, which means he never had a chance to meet the window cleaner. “You wanna give him that toy,” his owner says to Tofu, as he goes crazy the get the attention of the man cleaning the window.

And while the first attempt was unsuccesful, Tofu had a second encounter with the window cleaner, going viral for a second time, with his fans absolutely loving the interaction. “The window washers came back and Tofu was just as excited as last time to make a new friend!” the caption reads.

“This is a delightful video. Goldens spread love and joy everywhere,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Probably the hardest part about that job is not being able to play with the doggies.”

It seems Tofu was already a star even before going viral for his latest videos, as he was even named Pet of the Month at his apartment building. “This boy makes everyone smile. He’s a happy extrovert who loves to meet people, just like his momma!” his owner wrote alongside a photo of Tofu.