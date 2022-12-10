Let’s face it, it has been a long year. And the truth is there is someone that has always stayed by your side no matter what challenge or situation you had to go through. This is why your furry friend also deserves a gift this holiday season, and to make it easier for you we made a list of some of the most useful and stylish gifts.

From interactive toys perfect for their mental stimulation, to chic and functional accessories, and even helpful products to maintain your home clean, find the right gift for you and your pet.