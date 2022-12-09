Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Thanksgiving has passed, and now it’s officially time to plan our holiday travel plans! Whether we are headed home to see family or friends or going on a romantic holiday getaway to Paris, knowing what carry-on items to pack is essential to a smooth trip.
Flying high: Holiday food that’s TSA-approved
Aside from having a good quality carry-on suitcase or bag, many TSA-approved items or travel must-haves will undoubtedly improve your experience. From bringing a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your flight entertainment, a protective face mask for safety, a travel pillow and eye mask for comfort, beauty toiletries to deal with during and post-flight skin, to a good makeup bag and packing system for organization, all these thoughtful travel staples should be on your list.
Remember to check these items off your list before leaving on vacation!
