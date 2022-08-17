Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension caused by any event or thought that makes you feel overwhelmed, angry, or nervous. August is National Wellness Month, and while stress can be unavoidable daily, there are many ways to help manage it.

Although scheduling an appointment for a massage sounds like the easiest way to relieve stress, there are a few experiences that will make you enjoy life to the fullest while creating unforgettable memories.

From hotels and resorts worldwide focusing on wellness ideal in August and for years to come, find below a few ideas to put yourself first.