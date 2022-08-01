9 celebrity tips for dealing with stress and anxiety

On a daily basis, we face so many different events that can trigger stress. Whether they’re due to an overwhelming schedule, a strenuous relationship or unexpected life events, there’s a lot that can stress us out. It’s that feeling of physical, mental or emotional tension that we sometimes just can’t seem to shake. Anxiety is also extremely common and associated with stress, especially among the gen z and millennial generations who have twice as many diagnosed anxiety disorders than previous generations.

Not only do stress and anxiety make us feel discouraged and unmotivated, but they can also lead to serious health problems. According to the American Institute of Stress, effects can include increased depression, insomnia, risk of heart attack, high blood pressure and much more. These are serious effects that could take a toll on your long-term health.

Sometimes it can feel like you’re going through it alone too. But with more than 40 million American adults dealing with anxiety disorders, you’re far from alone. Even some of our favorite celebrities, who have wealth, good looks, and what seems like an overall great life, struggle with stress or anxiety like the rest of us.

We’ve rounded up science-backed ways that you can handle stress and anxiety in your daily life, as well as celebrities who have used these techniques to feel calmer, more focused and happier.

Practice daily meditation

Meditation is a great technique for managing stress and anxiety, even if you practice it for just 10 minutes a day. Much like any skill in life, the more frequently you practice meditation, the easier and more effective it becomes. There are a number of ways to practice meditation, but at its core it is a technique that encourages heightened self-awareness and focus. It allows you to silence your thoughts and focus on finding a restful state of mind.

In 2018, Latin-Grammy nominated artist Maluma temporarily withdrew from the music industry after an extended tour. Maluma made the announcement on Instagram, telling his fans he needed time to devote himself to meditation. His hope was to spend a few weeks nourishing and feeding his spirit, and taking time to refocus on himself.

Many celebrities have also found that state of mind with help from Bob Roth, a Transcendental Meditation (TM) expert. TM is a simple but effective type of meditation that uses silent mantras to help settle the mind and transition into a calm state. He’s helped celebs like Katy Perry, Jerry Seinfeld, Hugh Jackman and more find zen with daily meditation practice.

Exercise more frequently

When we are faced with a stressful situation, our body releases cortisol, or stress hormones. Cortisol helps your brain and body react to various stressors and get into “fight or flight” mode. Unfortunately, high levels of cortisol in the body can have long-term negative impact on your health, such as lower immune function, weight gain and high blood pressure.