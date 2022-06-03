Sara Ramírez reveals how calling the suicide hotline saved their life in 2020

If you or someone you know is going through a hard time and considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Sara Ramírez is shedding light on how their mental health deteriorated at the beginning of the pandemic, and they chose to seek help. The actor shared with Variety how calling the suicide hotline saved their life in 2020.

“I remember calling the National Suicide Hotline for the very first time,” the 46-year-old And Just Like That… star told the publication. “I called some folks, but their phones were off, and I thought, ‘Well, there’s this hotline.’”

©GettyImages



Sara Ramirez attends ‘CBS Hosts The EYEspeak Summit’ at Pacific Design Center on March 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

According to the outlet, Sara contemplated taking their life after being triggered by the pandemic and the violent racist attacks against the Black community.

“This person really talked me off a ledge, and got me back into my body. I could acknowledge my feelings without becoming them, and it was really helpful. I was particularly vulnerable at that time, and I sought out support,” they explained.

Ramírez described 2020 as a “really rough year,” especially when nobody was able to get out of their homes. “It just painted a picture of the world that I wasn’t sure I wanted to be a part of,” they said.

Ramírez decided to do something positive and take action. They began participating in the Black Lives Matter protests and officially announced that they identify as nonbinary. “In me is the capacity to be / Girlish boy / Boyish girl / Boyish boy / Girlish girl / All / Neither #nonbinary,” Sara wrote on social media.

©GettyImages



Sara Ramirez is seen on the film set of the ‘And Just Like That’ TV Series on November 22, 2021 in New York City.

It has been two years, and Ramírez decided to use her platform to continue representing the LGBTQ+ community as a Latinx individual. Sara stars as Che Diaz in And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot series. The first time Ramírez portrayed a queer character was as Dr. Callie Morgan on Grey’s Anatomy.