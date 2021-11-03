Sara Ramírez has been breaking barriers and representing the Latinx LGBTQ+ community on TV for years. The Mexican-American actor, singer, songwriter, and activist, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, knew that their role as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy was important and beyond most people’s imagination.

Ramírez, which portrayed a bisexual woman for 11 seasons, is “the longest-running LGBTQ+ character in TV history,” according to Out Magazine. After appearing in 239 episodes, Sara exited the show in 2016, aware of their role’s impact on society and themself.

©GettyImages



Sara Ramírez portrayed ‘the longest-running LGBTQ+ character in TV history’

“Prior to Callie Torres, I’d never seen myself represented on television,” Sara told the publication. “There was so much I didn’t know that I didn‘t know. So, I’ve caught up with myself in a lot of ways.”

The medical drama became the ideal platform for Ramírez, and after making history on screen, Sara knew they had to make something more impactful in society. The actor became an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and continued representing the community with their non-binary role of Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary.

©GettyImages



Sara Ramirez attends Cyndi Lauper’s 8th Annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ Benefit Concert at Beacon Theatre on December 08, 2018 in New York City.

Ramírez’s name in the industry is valued; therefore, they secured a role in And Just Like That, as Che Diaz. Ramírez once again is set to make history portraying the first non-binary, queer stand-up comedian in the Sex and the City revival.

Sara told Out that these roles are part of the on-screen representation their community is constantly asking for. “If we can spark fresh, new conversations in spaces that normally would not be engaging in those conversations, I think that visibility can change how we view ourselves and the world,” they said.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release, as reported by People. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”