Multiple ways we can support Spirit Day and pledge against bullying and harassment

Every day the LGBTQ+ community disproportionately faces bullying and harassment. Every October 21, millions of people wear purple for Spirit Day in support of the LGBTQ+ youth.
Each year, as a community, we pledge against bullying and harassment. And when you or your “go purple“ on Spirit Day is a way to show solidarity with the youth and to take part in the most extensive, most visible LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign.
On #SpiritDay we stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth. Go purple— CBS (@CBS) October 21, 2021
now and join in!💜 https://t.co/v1PF6uwr2Zpic.twitter.com/XatPMAIW8y
Support GLAAD and join their cause
- GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBTQ+ people. They lead the conversation, shape the media narrative, change the culture, and accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ+ people.
Learn the facts
- 70.1% of LGBTQ+ students report being verbally harassed.
- 71% of LGBTQ+ students report hearing homophobic remarks from teachers and/or school staff because of their gender expression.
- 53.3% of LGBTQ+ students did not report experiences of bullying because they doubted an intervention.
- 48.7% of LGBTQ+ students have experienced cyberbullying.
- 29% of LGBTQ+ youth have experienced homelessness, been kicked out, or run away.
- 86% of LGBTQ+ youth said that recent politics have negatively impacted their well-being.
How to participate
- Take the pledge
- Download resources
- Spread the word
- Go purple on October 21
- Donate