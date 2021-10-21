Symone Lights Empire State Building In Honor Of Spirit Day - Take The Pledge Against Bullying
LGBTQ+

Multiple ways we can support Spirit Day and pledge against bullying and harassment

Every October 21, millions of people wear purple for Spirit Day in support of the LGBTQ+ youth

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Every day the LGBTQ+ community disproportionately faces bullying and harassment. Every October 21, millions of people wear purple for Spirit Day in support of the LGBTQ+ youth.

Each year, as a community, we pledge against bullying and harassment. And when you or your “go purple“ on Spirit Day is a way to show solidarity with the youth and to take part in the most extensive, most visible LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign.

At HOLA! USA, we wanted to be part of the movement and share Multiple ways to support Spirit Day.

Support GLAAD and join their cause
  • GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBTQ+ people. They lead the conversation, shape the media narrative, change the culture, and accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ+ people.
Learn the facts

Source GLAAD


  • 70.1% of LGBTQ+ students report being verbally harassed.
  • 71% of LGBTQ+ students report hearing homophobic remarks from teachers and/or school staff because of their gender expression.
  • 53.3% of LGBTQ+ students did not report experiences of bullying because they doubted an intervention.
  • 48.7% of LGBTQ+ students have experienced cyberbullying.
  • 29% of LGBTQ+ youth have experienced homelessness, been kicked out, or run away.
  • 86% of LGBTQ+ youth said that recent politics have negatively impacted their well-being.
How to participate
  • Take the pledge
  • Download resources
  • Spread the word
  • Go purple on October 21
  • Donate
