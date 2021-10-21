Multiple ways we can support Spirit Day and pledge against bullying and harassment

Every day the LGBTQ+ community disproportionately faces bullying and harassment. Every October 21, millions of people wear purple for Spirit Day in support of the LGBTQ+ youth.

Each year, as a community, we pledge against bullying and harassment. And when you or your “go purple“ on Spirit Day is a way to show solidarity with the youth and to take part in the most extensive, most visible LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign.

On #SpiritDay we stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth. Go purple

now and join in!💜 https://t.co/v1PF6uwr2Zpic.twitter.com/XatPMAIW8y — CBS (@CBS) October 21, 2021

At HOLA! USA, we wanted to be part of the movement and share Multiple ways to support Spirit Day.

Support GLAAD and join their cause

GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBTQ+ people. They lead the conversation, shape the media narrative, change the culture, and accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ+ people.

Learn the facts

Source GLAAD

70.1% of LGBTQ+ students report being verbally harassed.

71% of LGBTQ+ students report hearing homophobic remarks from teachers and/or school staff because of their gender expression.

53.3% of LGBTQ+ students did not report experiences of bullying because they doubted an intervention.

48.7% of LGBTQ+ students have experienced cyberbullying.

29% of LGBTQ+ youth have experienced homelessness, been kicked out, or run away.

86% of LGBTQ+ youth said that recent politics have negatively impacted their well-being.

How to participate