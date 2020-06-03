With so much going on in the world today, it can be difficult to explain certain events to your kiddos and help guide them down a path of hope for a better future amongst surrounding uncertainty. In the current social climate, many are seeking to properly educate their children on the importance of social progression for all (such is the goal of the Black Lives Matter movement). We’ve gathered nine books that will help you raise informed, aware and inspired children who will seek to make their world and the future a much better place for everyone in it.