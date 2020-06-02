Meghan Markle discusses her own experience with racism in 2012 video

Meghan Markle is a queen for social change. Following the release of several tweets from The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust account supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, a video has resurfaced of The Duchess of Sussex (then an actress) speaking up about what it was like growing up bi-racial. In the video, which was released in 2012 for the USA Network’s Characters Unite ‘I Won’t Stand For____’ campaign, Meghan reveals how she grew up feeling like a ‘fly on the wall’ due to her being bi-racial. “For me, in particular, it hits a really personal note. I am bi-racial, and most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with.” Meghan expressed. She also details the experiences she had when she first started traveling.

Related Video: King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death Loading the player...