Meghan Markle discusses her own experience with racism in 2012 video

Meghan Markle is a queen for social change. Following the release of several tweets from The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust account supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, a video has resurfaced of The Duchess of Sussex (then an actress) speaking up about what it was like growing up bi-racial. In the video, which was released in 2012 for the USA Network’s Characters Unite ‘I Won’t Stand For____’ campaign, Meghan reveals how she grew up feeling like a ‘fly on the wall’ due to her being bi-racial. “For me, in particular, it hits a really personal note. I am bi-racial, and most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with.” Meghan expressed. She also details the experiences she had when she first started traveling.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unify to fight injustice via their royal trust
