Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony©GettyImages
Words Of Solidarity

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unify to fight injustice via their royal trust

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust spoke up about a pressing social issue

By Mirtle Peña

The British royals are taking a stand. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. In a tweet from the official Twitter account, the Trust shared its support for standing “together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward,” showing a true stance of solidarity between Meghan, Harry and The Queen. The statement, which was shared with a poignant quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. about injustice, read, “Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter”

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony©GettyImages
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unite for an important social cause and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Many of the accounts followers shared their support for the official statement, revealing how they were happy that Harry and Meghan, the President and Vice-President of the Trust, were the ones to oversee it. One follower shared, “When you have a socially conscious President and VP you stand for what Matters! Truly Global Citizens King Harry and Queen Meghan;” while another shared, “I’m glad that Harry & Meghan in charge of this diverse organization that helps the youth. And an extra shout out to Meghan who’s been fighting for equality, inclusion, and social justice since she was 10.”

Their initial post was followed with another equally meaningful statement from the fund, showing that they stand with those fighting for social change. The tweet read, “We all have the power to effect positive change. It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #TeamQCT”

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaving Chester Town Hall©GettyImages
Meghan and Harry oversee The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on behalf of Queen Elizabeth

It’s no surprise that The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, led by the royal couple, would share such heartfelt messages of support. In the past, Meghan (and Harry) have spoken up about the need to unity our voices and our efforts in order to enact positive social change for all. At a panel discussion about women‘s issues at King’s College for International Women’s Day in 2019, Meghan shared, “If there was a wrong, if there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something. And why not me?” See the full tweet below!


King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

