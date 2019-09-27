Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana's steps on royal tour - gallery
Princess Diana famously walked through a minefield in 1997.
Over 20 years later, Prince Harry retraced his mother's steps. Since the Princess of Wales walked the minefield, the site has transformed into a thriving community.
The Duke looked visibly moved as he visited The Diana Tree in Huambo, Angola, which marks the spot where the Princess of Wales was photographed in 1997.
Meghan Markle's husband walked through a minefield in Dirico. Harry was on hand to see the work of the landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust on September 27, 2019.
