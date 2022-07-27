Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour due to health concerns

Shawn Mendes is taking a much needed break. He took to social media to share a statement, informing his fans that the rest of his tour would be postponed due to his mental and physical health.

The announcement was shared on his Instagram, where he wrote a lengthy statement explaining the situation to his fans. “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take one me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

Mendes shared that he had consulted with his team and with a group of experts, who made it clear he needed more time to himself in order to heal and come back as strong as ever, thus canceling his remaining dates in North America, Europe and the UK. “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Still, Mendes makes it clear to his fans that he will be continuing to make new music and that he will be touring in the future. He concluded the post by sharing how heartbroken he felt for those who’d been waiting to see his show. “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”