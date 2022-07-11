Why Shawn Mendes needs ‘time to heal’ before continuing his tour

Shawn Mendes is taking a much needed break from touring, announcing the difficult decision to his fans and followers, as he will now be focusing on his mental health during the next three weeks.

Loading the player...

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” the singer stated, explaining that he is having a difficult time being away from his friends and family.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Shawn detailed.

The musician decided to consult his medical team before making the decision, as he is set to perform through October in the U.S. and continue again in May 2023 in the U.K. and Europe.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know,” Shawn concluded.

Fans of the singer showed support for his decision, while organizers are now working to reschedule the dates in St. Paul, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Chicago, Ill.; St. Louis, Mo.; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Penn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C; Philadelphia, Penn. and Washington, D.C.