Jennifer Aniston tells her self-care secrets and how she doesn’t want to walk down the aisle again

Jennifer Aniston clearly doesn’t age and knowing her secret is a must. We see Aniston pop up in Aveeno and Vital Proteins commercials and for good reason - they’re products that the actress swears by for her overall health and well being. It makes sense that the ‘Friends’ actress has been named the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins.

The 52-year-old shared with E! how she starts her day. “Meditation, that‘s a no-brainer. I also journal and if I don’t get to do that, it’s a bummer,” she said. ”And then also, my coffee. That’s sort of the ritual: Coffee, meditation, meditation, coffee, depending on the order.”

During her morning ritual, Aniston makes sure to keep her phone at a distance. “No phones, no email, no texting and no social media. No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won‘t believe the difference.”

Being healthy clearly runs in the actress’ family. “My mom was a big health junkie,” she said in the interview. ”When I was a kid, I didn‘t get any of the fun Froot Loops or Captain Crunches or Wonder Breads. I was wheat germ and oatmeal, every kind of sprouted anything. My mom was always very health conscious and she did yoga, and so I grew up in it.”

“My sort of teenage rebellion was eating bad food,“ she said. ”All of a sudden, I was having whatever I wanted. I was having Fruity Pebbles! Then I started to notice such a significant change in the way I felt. I was exhausted, I was grumpy, my skin was awful, my body changed and I just didn‘t like how I felt.”

In addition to focusing on her wellness, when it comes to the 52-year-old’s love life, she said in a People interview that she is “not looking forward to walking down the aisle again.”

“Oh God, I don‘t know, It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents,” she said.

When asked if she finds the potential in online dating, Aniston said, “Absolutely no. I‘m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”