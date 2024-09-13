Does Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Ozempic-inspired' supplement work? See RDN opinion

Kourtney Kardashian is launching GLP-1 Daily capsules as part of her supplement company roster. However, her new Ozempic-inspired pills are raising many questions, with "do they really work" leading the pack. "Introducing Lemme GLP-1 Daily," the company shared on Instagram. "A breakthrough innovation in metabolic health, formulated to naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production, reduce appetite, and promote healthy weight loss."

According to the business, the new product is made of Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract, and Morosil red-orange fruit extract, contrary to Ozempic, which contains synthetic GLP-1 hormone and is a GLP-1 agonist drug.

Although the supplement is not FDA-approved, the official press release reads, "We spent years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme GLP-1 Daily into the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement on the market."

According to Kardashian, "cutting-edge formulation uses both clinically studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally." Despite the claims, Kardashian's new supplement does not convince Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, who told Page Six that this product is "unlikely" to work as semaglutide does.

"No supplement can come close to mimicking the effects of the GLP-1 agonist medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. It's like the difference between and eye dropper and a garden hose." Lauren Harris-Pincus, Dietitian Advisor for Ro

Reality TV Kourtney Kardashian attends a briefing on Capitol Hill in support of bipartisan legislation aimed at reforming how the FDA regulates the personal care products industry in the Russell Senate Office Building on April 24, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Harris-Pincus, who is also the author of "Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook," told the publication that she suggests consumers look for "supplements that are third-party tested and verified."

When asked if consumers should be cautious about Kourtney Kardashian's capsules, she said, "This supplement probably won't harm most people, except for their wallets."

"There are a plethora of supplements claiming to act like a natural Ozempic," she added, "and it's unlikely they will result in any real, sustained weight loss."

Harris-Pincus said it is important to consider "permanent diet and lifestyle changes," such as " eating fiber-rich foods that stimulate natural GLP-1 and help keep us full."

© Dave Kotinsky Kourtney Kardashian Hosts The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 28, 2018, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

The registered dietitian nutritionist said it's "unlikely" that a supplement will have a "more significant effect" than a high-protein and high-fiber diet.