In between homeschooling and job duties, there is insufficient time to plan an amusing vacation. However, there are plenty of outdoor activities and games you can do with your kids during their summer break. From enjoying a picnic lunch on your property to planting a mini garden, these products will boost up your creativity and turn your leisure time into a nearby escapade. Though some parks and recreational areas remain closed due to the global pandemic, you can still switch your indoor activities into outdoor experiences. We have rounded up the best seasonal products, games and toys you can use with your kids post-quarantine and during summer.