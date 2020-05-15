Shakira can now help put your baby to sleep with a new set of lullaby songs

Shakira’s best hits are going to put your baby to sleep but not with the original beats and drums you hear on the radio. Rockabye Baby! is releasing a new album this summer called Lullaby Renditions of Shakira with soothing sounds from the Ojos Asi singer. The album will feature 13 of Shakira’s biggest hits including Suerte (Whenever, Wherever), Waka Waka, Chantaje, Hips Don’t Lie, Beautiful Liar, Ojos Así, La Tortura, Give It Up to Me, Rabiosa, Me Enamoré, Gypsy, Estoy Aquí and Underneath Your Clothes. This collection will definitely turn the vibe in your home and relax your baby. The lullaby brand also has other Latinx albums like Selena and Juanes.

This is the perfect gift for a newborn and parents who have sleepless nights. In addition to calming music, each lullaby album comes with a recipe with an easy guide. The Lullaby Renditions of Selena comes with a Bidi Bidi Batata recipe for babies six months and up that features healthy ingredients like sweet potato, carrots and cinnamon. This sweet purée is a great addition to your lullaby melodies while feeding your baby. The artist-inspired baby food recipes are perfect for any picky eaters and a great alternative to traditional baby meals. Besides, homemade baby food is cheaper, healthier and a fun way to feed your baby. Whether it is a ginger juice or pumpkin mix, each recipe is unique and pays homage to the artist’s album.

Rockabye Baby has recipes inspired by Lady Gaga, Brunos Mars, Justin Timberlake and more. Also, if you prefer a vintage player the brand also has Vinyl records for rock lovers. You can also turn the lullabies into a game with their Name That Tune game where each player has to guess the rhythm and put to the test their music knowledge. Recently, Shakira participated in The Disney Family Singalong to celebrate Disney classic tunes.

The Colombian singer is currently working at home and homeschooling her children while juggling different roles. “Mustered up the strength to put on some makeup for my day job of homeschool teacher,” shared the artist on her social media. At least she is doing it with style and courage.

