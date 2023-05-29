Manhattanites don’t have to travel far to go glamping. A ferry ride away on Governors Island is Collective Retreats, where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of the city, while glamping with a view of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. With an à la carte menu available at Three Peaks Lodge, an artisanal s’mores cart and happy hour on the sunset terrace, you’re sure to enjoy every (New York) minute of your stay.