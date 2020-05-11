Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky own one of the most beautiful mansions located in Byron Bay with their three children boasting scenic views from the coast, an infinity pool, home gym and even their own art mural indoors. The Extraction actor and Elsa purchased the mansion in 2014 and renovated the property in 2016 with six bedrooms, game rooms, sun deck, spa and a spacious kitchen. The 4.2-hectare property cost a whopping $20 million nestled in the middle of a virescent forest. With its own secluded area, the former Balinese-style building was restored to fit all the luxury needed. Look inside Chris and his 42-year-old wife’s mansion with all the amenities a couple needs.