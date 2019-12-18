Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky give fans the chance to train with them - but it's not cheap!

Ever dreamt of working out like a celeb, or better, with a celebrity? Well, now you can thanks to power couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The two are offering one lucky fan the opportunity to join them for a training session. However, it will cost you a pretty penny to train with one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The highest bid is currently at $8,000.

©@elsapatakyconfidential



The Thor actor and the Spanish actress are auctioning off one training session with them, and the proceeds will go to the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigadesto—the firefighters who are battling the country’s bushfires. The couple, who reside in Byron Bay, are known for their healthy habits and exercise routines. The two launched a fitness app, CENTR, together in order to get more people active with personalized workouts and interactive videos.

With this auction, fans will get the opportunity to train with the famous couple in real life. And although, they’re not specific as to what the workout will include, fans can expect lots of weight training and cardio. The Australian actor recently shared a video of him doing a series of weighted squats followed by sprints.

©GettyImages



Elsa and Chris are expected to attend the two-day event (January 8 and 9) that will feature many other celebs and performers. To enter the auction or get tickets, head this way!

