Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s $30 million mega mansion is complete

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s mega mansion is finally complete.

Stunning images reveal the enormous size of the couple’s Los Angeles-style mansion in Broken Head, near Byron Bay in Hemsworth’s native Australia.

Originally estimated at around $20 million, experts say it’s now worth a whopping $30 million. Lloyd Edge, the founder and Director of Aus Property Professionals and author of best-selling book Positively Geared, says that the market value for the property has gone up since they bought and renovated the home just four years ago.

The Avengers: Endgame actor and his family began construction on the mansion, named Kooeloah, back in late 2017. When they made the purchase, it was an eight-bedroom resort-style home.

Once news made its way around town, critics and locals were quick to say that the rebuild reminds them of a suburban shopping centre, a refurbished RSL club, or a regional airport terminal--but Hemsworth was simply creating a luxurious compound for his family.

As for the renovations that went into the home, the 50-meter rooftop infinity pool is estimated to have cost at least $400,000, an enormous indoor mural could be worth as much as $100,000 and the landscaping bill would reach up to $500,000.

Jason Natoli, a Sydney builder who specializes in luxury renovations, says the most striking aspect of the new Broken Head landmark its sheer size.

“It’s ginormous,” Mr Natoli said, according to Daily Mail. “It’s been built like resort-style accommodation. You’ve got an infinity pool with a spa, five bedrooms with five en suites, a large indoor-outdoor kitchen, a four-car garage.”

“There’s a cinema room, massage room, sauna room, steam room, games room with a bar. There’s also a mud room - I’ve never heard of that before,” he continues.

The house also includes a gymnasium, butler’s pantry, fire pit, change rooms, an outdoor play area for the three Hemsworth children, and walk-in wardrobes attached to four of the bedrooms.

Chris and Elsa live at the home with their children, India, 8, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 6. This obviously seems like a huge space for a family of 5, but for such a private family, it only makes sense that they want everything they need to be right there at home.

