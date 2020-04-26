This is the fab diet Jessica Alba follows – it allows you to eat anything!

Jessica Alba has a secret to staying so fit without making extreme sacrifices, starving, or suffering through a craving to treat herself. She follows the Fab Four diet, designed by her nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, author of Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever. The principles are quite simple: it consists of eating anything as long as the meal contains a balance of four food types: protein, fat, fiber and vegetables.

The foundation of this method is that the Fab Four are elements that elongate your blood sugar curve and therefore reduce that anxiety-inducing, urgent sense of hunger that causes to you satisfy cravings at any time of the day or night. The diet’s equilibrium also offers nutritional and hormonal balance to help your body stay healthy.

Outer beauty is a reflection of inner health

The actress, who is also a mother and an entrepreneur, turned to a nutritionist because she felt tired and suspected that not getting enough sleep wasn’t the only issue. In an interview with Well + Good, celebrity health and wellness consultant Kelly revealed that when she reviewed Jessica’s typical daily diet, she discovered that the star sometimes skipped breakfast and had eliminated sugar, leading her to crave carbs during the day. The nutritionist therefore recommended the celebrity start her day with a power-packed smoothie, for example one made with a handful of greens, banana, chia seeds, almond milk and almond butter.

Proteins, green veggies, fiber, and fat help elongate the blood sugar curve, putting a stop to cravings

The nutritionist offers a long list of recipes on her website and they are varied enough to please all tastes. For the Sin City star, “The idea was to balance her blood sugar from the get-go with something that was a great source of fiber,” Kelly told the website.

The principles of Kelly’s diet are in line with the principles of Jessica’s company Honest Beauty,which are based on sustainability and the desire to help people to live happier, healthier lives. Hopefully, you now have a few tricks up your sleeve to start conquering food-related stress and responding to your body’s needs with love.