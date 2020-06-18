Jessica Alba’s trick to burn more calories with each step

Walking is a very healthy activity that can help you burn calories, stay in shape, clear your mind and take in a bit of fresh air. Jessica Albais a strong supporter of this outdoor routine and to make her walks more effective, she’s added one small detail: ankle weights.

Jessica has shared on multiple occasions that she prefers working out with other people, because it’s more fun

Do weights really make a difference?

Working out with weights is a great way to boost strength and improve endurance in the legs and glutes, not to mention that it can help maintain bone density. Weights can be used at home on exercises focused on these specific areas as well as during outdoor workouts.

You can also wear these weights while doing squats with kicks, lunges, crossing side kicks, butt kicks, and high knees, among others.

You should know that it’s important you do these moves properly in order to prevent injury. Watch your posture and control your movements to make sure you get the most out of your workout while still being able to work out next time.



Selena knows how to maximize her time, so she wore ankle weights during her walk around Disneyland

Not only the Honest Beauty CEO has been seen maximizing her walks, Selena Gomez was also seen wearing a couple of ankle weights as she enjoyed a stroll through Disneyland with her former co-star David Henrie.

Another celebrity who wears this fitness accessory to make her donkey kicks more intense is Hailey Bieber, and the results are self-evident: firm and toned glutes.

If you’d like to follow in these celebrities’ footsteps and add this little boost to your workouts, here are a few options available:

Valor Fitness EA-10 2lb Ankle/Wrist Weight Pair ($16.29), made of soft neoprene, filled with iron sand, and featuring Velcro straps

Bala Bangles ($49) are a one-size-fits-all option

Fitness Gear Comfort Ankle Weights ($19.99) offer an ergonomic and adjustable design.



Ankle and wrist weights work to boost your endurance during your workouts

A few benefits of adding ankle weights to your workout routine

Burn more calories during your exercise routines: walking, running, all types of cardio, yoga, pilates, and even boxing

Garner additional endurance during your workout

Help increase your heart rate, burn fat and build muscle

Some can be worn as bracelets on your wrists or ankles to increase your endurance constantly, yet comfortably



If you haven’t already done so, remember that adding weights to your daily routine is a great way to stay fit. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends walking 5 miles (approximately 10,000 steps) every day to stay in shape. If you’re looking to lose weight you’ll need to increase that distance to 6.8 miles, or around 15,000 steps, though everyone’s body reacts differently so this figure is just for reference.

At 38, Jessica Alba has maintained a toned and slender figure

At 38, Jessica has an amazing body, one of the most toned in Hollywood, and, as she shared with Women’s Health, one of her tricks for staying in shape is walking once or twice per week wearing ankle weights.