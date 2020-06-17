Kim Kardashian keeps in shape with ‘hardest work out of her life’ - try it for yourself

She launched shapewear brand Skims in 2019 but that doesn’t mean that Kim Kardashian just relies on tight undergarments for her well-sculpted figure. The mom-of-four also works out hard at the gym, and likes to show off the results in barely-there outfits and bikinis. Given the current lockdown situation, the business mogul has been taking advantage of her home gym – an impressive room geared up with just about every work-out machine around, from a Stair Master to a treadmill with plenty of weights and props.
And she recently shared a photo of herself in a leopard print bikini, captioning the photo ‘quarantine workout’ and we can give you an idea of just what that workout consists of – so you can give it a go yourself! You may not be able to FaceTime your personal trainer like Kim does, or have access to fancy equipment but a lot of the exercises are doable without expensive accessories. If you do feel like splashing out on some new equipment then Technogym have some great options too, plus an instructor can guide you via the MyWellness App.
What Kim terms the ‘hardest’ workout of her life, admitting she couldn’t walk afterwards, consists of:
- 15 minutes on a treadmill (you could run around your yard or park)
- 100 weighted jumping jacks
- 4 rounds of in and out agility ladder squats
- 50 jump squats
- 10 weighted burpees
- 50 box jumps
Kim’s intense cardio workouts last for four rounds, and she also shared that she uses a massage ‘gun’ to loosen up tense muscles prior to her workout. She credits her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara (@fitgurlmel) with getting her in such good shape, saying: “You have showed me a whole other level of strength...you’ve changed my life forever” during an interview on Good Morning America about Melissa’s new book Fit Gurl.