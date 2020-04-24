Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber love this bikini, and you will too

It was 1984 when British brand Hunza G was released, but it was not until 1990 when it gained popularity thanks to Vivian Ward, Julia Roberts’ iconic character in Pretty Woman. You may recall the famous scene in which she walks down Hollywood Boulevard wearing one of her designs. Today, stars like Kim Kardashian, her younger sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are still betting on her designs.

So why does it continue to appear in the closets of celebrities? Perhaps because of its captivating retro style and signature crinkle fabric that adjusts to one’s curves without forming unwanted creases. Another great quality? Thanks to the material they’re made of, all bottoms can be worn above the hips for less coverage or easily stretched to accentuate or cover chosen areas.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan chose the Brigette bikini in a color the London-based brand calls Metallic Cocoa. The two-piece has a seashell-shaped top that is ideal for women with small breasts because it naturally enhances them and stylizes their contour. In addition, as the brand says, it is perfect “for your beach to party holidays, or on extra sunny days in the city.”

The brand‘s feminine pieces have subtle sportswear accents that make them comfortable. Kim wears the Strap Bikini model in white featuring a top that provides greater coverage sans losing style. It also doubles as a top, wouldn’t you agree?

Hailey‘s, Gigi bikini, differs only slightly from the one chosen by the beauty entrepreneur. It has a narrower top and is a model other celebs such as Dua Lipa have also worn. Moreover, it has micro lycra straps that add support and perfectly offset the angle of the top.

Hunza G has also gotten the attention of Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, and Jourdan Dunn. We’ll see if this summer other celebs are left to float by the brand that Vivian showed along with her long carefree red curls in that romantic comedy that happens to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

