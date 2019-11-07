Kim Kardashian's weight training secrets for killer curves

If there's one mistake female fitness rookies make, it's avoiding weights for fear of looking too masculine. But fear not: the female hormonal system just isn't designed to build muscles like men's is. In fact, to get killer curves and beat sag, you need to be doing these strength exercises, like the world's greatest influencer, Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confesses on social media how much she loves strength training: "We're back in the gym heavy!" she captioned this photo. "I would say every 6 months I take two weeks off from lifting. Sometimes you just need a break to recharge and chill but then I miss it so much and feel so good to be back at it.”

©@kimkardashian



Kim Kardashian broke the Internet when she posted this snap of her at the gym

Kim is in no doubt about one of the many benefits of working out with weights: the endorphin hit training gives you. If you're a runner, you'll know that feeling of immense satisfaction when you complete your route. And if you do strength training at the gym, you'll get it after completing your lifting session.

This feeling of general wellbeing also helps reduce stress levels. Several studies have shown how the demands placed on the body by this type of training, movement awareness and temporary muscle growth have a liberating effect on mind and body.

©Getty Images



Strength exercises accelerate calorie burning

Weights help burn fat and tone muscles. Your metabolism accelerates and you continue to burn calories even after leaving the gym. Note that moderate weight training won't get you the physique of a bodybuilder. For that, you'd have to stick to a combo of special training, diet and supplements to bulk up.

Weights also build stronger bones as bone mineral density is increased, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

©Getty Images



Visibly toned muscles can only be achieved through strength exercises

It has also been proven that strength activities help improve sleep quality, making them an excellent natural remedy for insomnia. However, you should try not to exercise at night if you struggle with sleep issues.

There are also additional benefits for the heart which, like any other muscle, is stimulated by weight training. And your posture will improve. To be sure of reaping the benefits, it's important to adopt the correct position. Doing this regularly means it will become a habit that will help you maintain correct posture throughout the day.

©@kimkardashian



Kim Kardashian is curvy and toned

So, ready to hit the gym? Find a good instructor to help you get started, work out which routines are right for you and push yourself without going too far. If you don't know how to use weights, or they are too heavy for you, don't take the risk as this could cause serious injury. Do it right and you'll be following in Kim Kardashian's shoes in no time.

