Hailey Bieber’s glutes are legendary. Achieve them yourself with one single exercise and accessory

It’s well known that squats and lunges are particularly effective when looking to tone the glutes. If you’re in the market for a new technique with equally great results, try Hailey Bieber’s favorite exercise: the donkey kick.

The donkey kick is an exercise that allows you to feel your glute muscles (gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus) and hip flexors at work from the very first moment.

©@kevin1mejia



This exercise strengthens the glutes and is great for your hips

Starting position: Get on all fours. Place your hands in line with your shoulders and your knees in line with your hips.

Keep your left knee on the ground and lift the right to the height of your hip, as if you were trying to tap the ceiling. Be sure to move with control. Engage your core muscles.

Lower the knee as close to the floor as you can without touching and repeat. Don’t forget that your abs should be engaged and your back and neck should be straight. Maintain your face and gaze directed at the floor to prevent neck injuries. Do at least 10 reps and change legs. Do at least three sets.

This is the simplest method. You can add in some variations: combine five full kicks with 10 with the leg lifted, i.e., hold your leg up and count to 10; or pulse your leg up and down for 10 seconds.

©@kevin1mejia



Models Alexis Ren and Maddie Ziegler also work out with Kevin Mejia – Hailey Bieber’s trainer – and practice donkey kicks

Take it up a notch

Want to make your donkey kicks even more difficult? Do like Hailey and add ankle weights to your routine. You can wear them around your ankles or just above the knee, like she does.

You can find a number of types both at sporting goods stores and online to sculpt the perfect derrière.

Here are three models on the market:

©Amazon



You can wear these adjustable weights on your ankles or higher up on the leg to make this exercise more difficult

Ankle/wrist weight by Fitness ST Pro, ($14.99 to $29.99). The price varies based on the weight, which ranges from 0.55 to 1.65 pounds. Made of breathable material.

Ankle/wrist weights by Nordic lifting, ($27.95). With neoprene cushion for greater comfort.

Ankle Weights Set by Healthy Model Life ($39.99). These are available in various colors and weights ranging from 2 to 8 pounds.



This is a great exercise to add to your at-home workout routine. Do the kicks sans weights to perfect your technique while you wait for your weights to arrive. Your firm glutes will be sure to thank you for it!