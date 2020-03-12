When talking about apples, people often mention pears, supposedly to highlight their great differences. However, the reality is that they have a very similar water and pectin content, that will also have decrease the fat in your blood and satisfy your hunger. What’s more, this fruit is also an intestinal regulator.

Pears are usually very low in calories, but they contain excellent nutrients like vitamin A, C, B9, magnesium and potassium, with rejuvenating effects. There are so many great qualities to this fruit, you cannot turn it down!