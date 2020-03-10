Have you ever avoided a certain food for a while, then a scientific study suddenly reveals that it is not as bad as you thought? Registered dietician Laura Silver confirms that neither totally bad nor totally good foods exist. “Foods are not simply black and white, there are many shades of grey. In general, the more natural and complete a food is, the more healthy. The more processed a food is, the less healthy.”

What is certain, is that everything we eat should be portioned into the proper amount. This way, we can enjoy all food, including the most processed, in moderation. Keep reading for a list of some of the foods that have a very bad reputation, but that in reality may not be as unhealthy as you think.