Albert Einstein once said, “When you stop learning, you start dying.” Whether you are a graduate student or finishing up your studies, it is a fact that we will spend lots of time indoors due to the Coronavirus. There are countless online courses you can take to improve your skills, from Photoshop techniques to learning how to do a haircut.

Social isolation is a perfect opportunity to step into uncharted territories and explore new knowledge that will improve your wellbeing. All you need is a computer and WiFi to enjoy virtual education. Instead of spending hours watching movies during a lockdown, you can improve your lifestyle and be productive with these courses. Here are the most popular courses and websites people are signing up during quarantine season.