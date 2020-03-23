As school closures continue nationwide, parents are looking for alternatives to education and social learning. Many classes are moving online and some students are unaware when will they go back to school. While the novel Coronavirus has altered our lifestyles, we can continue to learn new skills indoors and homeschool children.

If you are new to homeschooling and worried about your parental skills, there are many educational apps providing free learning services. From reading skills to free writing tutorials, these apps and websites will keep your children busy during the Coronavirus lockdown.