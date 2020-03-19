During this uneasy time in which we’re practicing social distancing, one thing’s for sure: it’s time to get comfortable, people! If you’re fortunate to work from home, then this is a time to take a break from rushing to the office every morning and having to deal with the age-old question of ‘what should I wear today?’ Although we don’t encourage you to stay in your pajamas all day, every day (though that can’t be bad from time to time), we’re all for the next best thing, and that’s loungewear.

Today’s offerings in the weekend-wear sector aren’t only chic and comfy, but they’re also ultra-versatile basics you can rock well beyond quarantine. If you’re going to help save lives by staying in, then you might as well make the best of it with the right clothing. Keep scrolling for the pieces we’ll be wearing while switching from desk to couch; everything from classy socks to an essential bralette, French terry separates, and much more!