International Women’s Day: Shop and give back with these fashion brands

With March being Women’s History Month and March 8 marking International Women’s Day, we’re excited to highlight all things having to do with female empowerment. While supporting female-led brands is already a step ahead, it’s twice as rewarding supporting brands that support others. That said, many fashion labels are partnering up with women’s charities and organizations and giving back whether it be with a percentage of proceeds or full donations.

And while we believe every day is women’s day, ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the brands that are giving back this month!

Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter has a whole page of brands supporting the Women for Women International charity, which is registered in England and Wales. 100%of the proceeds from each t-shirt from brands like Ganni, Staud, Stella McCartney, and more will go to the charity.

©Staud



Staud sweatshirt for International Women’s Day, $185

Outdoor Voices

On March 8, OV will donate 15% of all shop sales to the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, which advocates against the legal barriers that prevent women from having equal rights in America.

The Sis Kiss

Accessories brand The Sis Kiss is partnering up with Shopping Gives by allowing shoppers to donate a percentage of their purchases to a charity of his or her choice (with no additional charge!). Whether you buy a gift for yourself or one of your loved ones, consider you'll also contribute to something positive.

©The Sis Kiss



The Sis Kiss Crystal Huggies earrings, $34

Billionaire Girls Club

The sister brand to Pharrell’s streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club, Billionaire Girls Club, is making a comeback this spring and partnering with ENVSN. Together the brands are hosting an event on March 19th called Her Canvas in New York City. The event will be a night celebrating works of art of progressive female creatives in the fine arts discipline. The art will be auctioned and proceeds will benefit the female artists.

Moxie Chic

Female empowerment brand, Moxie Chic launched International Women’s Day T-shirts. We loved the Leading Lady co-designed with Kristin Chenoweth. 100% of profits are donated to Girls Inc. T-shirts are budget-friendly, ranging from $30 - $41.

©Moxie Chic



Leading Lady tee co-designed with Kristin Chenoweth

Fossil

Fossil's limited-edition Bijou Karman x Fossil Collection is giving back with 25% of proceeds from the collection. The assortment includes cute graphic watches, earrings and totes. Proceeds will be donated to Girl Rising, from now until it sells out.

M.M. LaFleur

From March 8 until March 22, 40% of sales from M.M. LaFleur's ultra-chic limited-edition Centennial Suit will be donated to She Should Run. The brand also works year-round to provide free clothing for female candidates running for office.

©M.M. LaFleur



M.M. LaFleur Centennial Suit

Lili Pulitzer

On March 8, Lilly Pulitzer will donate 20% of all sales from its Prosecco Pink Fronds Place tennis collection to Women's Tennis Association charities that are devoted to promoting youth empowerment initiatives, in addition to donating $50,000 to the charity.

Jen Gotch x Iconery Resilience Necklace

Ban.do has not one but two donation promos happening! First, 100% of the proceeds from this Jen Gotch x Iconery necklace will go to Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Secondly, a portion of the proceeds from sales of The Good Intentions Collection is also going to Girls Inc., a non-profit helping girls navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent.

©ban.do



ban.do ‘Resilience’ necklace $48